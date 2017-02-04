Shift in customer preferences prompts proposal to close Westpac Bombala Branch
Local News
Local Land elections
Australia Day’s finest citizens
Cycling trail a million-dollar ‘saviour’ for Monaro
Bombala town water so dirty ‘my dog won’t drink it’
Familiar faces in old ‘60’s footy photo
A little-known horror
Chamber plans to paint the town rad
Weekly column from Snowy Monaro Regional Council administrator, Dean Lynch
First ever Rotary market
The first Bombala Rotary Markets is being held on the Railway Parkland on Saturday, February 25, 2017.
Australia Day praise
Latest News
Regional Focus
The week in pictures: February 4, 2017
The best photos by Fairfax photographers from across the country.
Could you afford Melbourne’s cheapest house?
VIC: The cheapest house bought in Melbourne last year was a three-bedroom weatherboard.
History made as Blues smash Pies in front of 'overwhelming' crowd | photos, video
By late in the first quarter, security had stopped letting people into Princes Park.
First NSW ‘black lung’ case since 1970s
The NSW Department of Industry Resources Regulator confirmed it has been notified of a case of Mixed Dust ...
RECOMMENDED
Local Sport
Weightlifters go big at two-day comp
Bombala triathlon success
Joseph stables shy of podium
Canberra Raiders share skills with Group 16’s next crop
Pony Club jumps at twilight
Greens overflowing as bowlers flood in
TV Guide
National
Politicians, diplomats scramble to repair US-Australian alliance after Trump tweets
Australian and American officials spent Friday scrambling to shore up the US refugee swap deal – and repair ...
Teenagers find man's body on rocks at Coogee Beach
A man's body was discovered on the rocks in Coogee Beach early on Saturday morning.
'Prime Minister Trunbull': Sean Spicer gets PM's name wrong again
New York: The Trump White House has given its clearest public commitment yet that it will honour the refugee agreement ...
Bankstown terror teen tried to join Islamic State on family holiday, court hears
One of two teenage boys arrested in Bankstown last year, allegedly moments away from an Islamic State-inspired knife ...
A local council, a developer, and an empty block of land worth $50m
An empty block of land covered in weeds, managed to fetch $49.5 million in September. Two years earlier, ...
Ron Medich murder trial hears of divorce, wire taps, and expensive contract killings
Lucky Gattellari, the Crown's star witness, sat in the witness box with a fixed smile on his face, ...
Top Stories
Community
Remember days in the old school yard
Christmas light prizes
Memories of high school in the 1960’s
Entertainment
Tissue-based drama This is Us swollen with the milk of human kindness
Dan Fogelman's new series mines for human drama but skirts close to schmaltz.
Litbits February 4 2017
Literary events and news in the Canberra region.
Armando Lucas Correa: books that changed me
After reading Julio Cortazar's Rayuela (Hopscotch) I wanted to live in exile in Paris.
Steve Price, John Laws and the day their feud turned ugly
Radio shock jock Steve Price has revealed an intense rivalry between he and on-air rival John Laws almost ...
Life & Style
NAPLAN prepares us for neither the real world nor Trump
They key to convincing people appears to be repetition – the more often something is said, the more likely it ...
Brewery taps into local history
QLD: It’s a micro-brewery, but not as you know it.
AFP and Defence training contracts awarded to Evocca college
Lucrative training contracts for the Australian Federal Police and the Department of Defence have been awarded to a ...
Veronica Manouk's scars cut through dizzying statistics for World Cancer Day
The overwhelming statistics showing Australia's dizzying cancer rates have been released ahead of World Cancer Day.
Public schools increase share of enrolments, reversing 40 year trend
Public schools' share of students has increased for the second year running nationwide, marking a determined end to ...
Health warning for people working more than 39 hours a week: ANU study
Matt Brown was working up to 60 hours a week when he realised something had to change.
Opinion
Donald Trump has no better friend than Australia
Australia is investing billions in madman Donald Trump
COMMENT: I've just watched the program. I think it is the most worrying interview by any politician in ...
Australians all, let us rejoice at nominees
OPINION | This is what it is all about. Reflecting on the Australian characteristics we hold dear. Tenacity. ...
Bourke Street: A few minutes of vile madness
This should never have happened – the initial response of a policeman investigating the Bourke Street horror.
How Centrelink unleashed a weapon of math destruction
The most frightening thing about the Centrelink malware debacle is the verve with which the government embraced it.
David Pope and the cartoons that defined 2016
Here's how Fairfax Media cartoonist David Pope captured some of the key events and issues of 2016.
Travel
The Elphie, Germany's answer to the Opera House
Germany's version of the Sydney Opera House is six years late and 10 times the original budget – ...
The George, Christchurch: A hotel that stood its ground
Christchurch's first five-star hotel survived the devastating earthquake of 2011, and has become a symbol of renewal and ...
Flight Test: Air Canada
The plane's a dream but it's not all smooth flying.
Things to do in Prague, Czech Republic: Three-minute guide
Since slipping out from under the Iron Curtain, Prague has become Central Europe's finest all-rounder.